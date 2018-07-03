‘Where’s my mum and dad?’

A CHILD has been left orphaned after a devastating head-on collision claimed the lives of both his parents.

Sarah Mazi, 33, and Omer Mazi, 41, were killed on Sunday night when a Holden Commodore being driven on the wrong side of the road smashed into their car at Ipswich Rd in Moorooka.

Family of the Durack couple now face the gut-wrenching task of telling their young son Musa why his parents never made it home.

The 18-year-old driver of the Commodore, identified by friends as Jay Rice, was also killed in the smash, which police believe was caused by high speed and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Sarah and Ömer Mazi: “They were a loving and kind couple who will be missed dearly and leave behind a beautiful son Musa.”

Police, who on Sunday described Mr Rice's driving as "erratic", are now understood to be investigating whether his actions were deliberate.

Mrs Mazi's older brother Matthew Furlong last night told The Courier-Mail the family was in a state of shock, with little Musa still expecting his parents to come home at any moment. "He's still expecting his parents to walk through the door," he said.

"I don't know how to put it into words, two beautiful people whose lives have just been taken away, and a boy that will grow up and not know his parents, which is very difficult, and he's such a gorgeous kid."

Emergency services attend the scene of the horror Moorooka crash. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

Mr Furlong said that his sister Sarah - the youngest of seven children - loved her husband and son immensely.

Stephen Furlong - the youngest brother of the family - said his sister and brother-in-law would be missed in Australia and Turkey.

"They were both a loving and kind couple who will be missed dearly and leave behind a beautiful son Musa," he said. "Words cannot express our grief at this time."

On the night of the crash, witnesses said the Commodore was travelling at up to 70km/h over the speed limit in the wrong direction on one of Brisbane's busiest roads.

Just before the fatal collision, Mr Rice clipped the back of a Hyundai Getz containing five people who escaped the smash unscathed but shaken. On Monday friends of Mr Rice took to social media to pay tribute to their "dear friend", who they said was "genuine, polite and kind-hearted".

Regional Duty Officer Inspector Jeff Coote said a number of witnesses had seen the 18-year-old driving erratically leading up to the fatal crash and urged anyone who witnessed the crash or may have relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

LIFELINE 13 11 14