Little fanfare for new police recruits to area

THE Coffs/Clarence police local area command will receive two new officers following the graduation of the latest recruits.

They are part of 15 police who will be added to the Northern Region, with the Mid North Coast and Tweed/Byron commands receiving one extra officer, while the Richmond remaining the same.

Minister Police and Emergency Services David Elliott welcomed 263 new recruits to the NSW Police Force today after they were sworn in as probationary constables in Goulburn during a private attestation ceremony last week.

Mr Elliott said the State would be a safer place with the recruits assigned to local Police Commands across NSW where they will commence duties over the coming weeks.

“I want to welcome each and every attesting recruit to the police family. This is not an easy time to be a first responder. Our Class 340 recruits have come at an important time for the state of NSW,” Mr Elliott said.

“Due to the current restrictions, these recruits have not had the send-off into their new careers that they deserve. I am working with Commissioner Fuller to ensure that all recruits attesting this year will be celebrated bigger than ever when it is safe to do so.

“These officers can be assured they have the full support of this Government. The NSW Government has invested $583 million to introduce 1,500 extra police over the next four years, the biggest investment in police for more than 30 years.”

NSW Police Force Commissioner Mick Fuller said the latest intake of probationary constables will provide a valuable boost to police resources as the state faces the threat of COVID-19.

“I welcome our newest police officers from Class 340 who attest at a very significant time. They will hit the ground running, and I want them to know that I have their back,” he said.

Class 340 includes 177 men and 86 women. Some recruits entered the NSW Police Academy straight from school or university, while others left established professional careers and trades.

The recruits have completed eight months of foundational training and those allocated to metropolitan commands will report to their stations on April 14.

Thirty-one recruits were born overseas in countries including Italy, Afghanistan, USA, Thailand and Lebanon. Five recruits are indigenous with two coming through the indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery (IPROWD) program.