Little future for Iluka's koalas

IN THE late 1980s, the then Department of Environment recognised the threat to koalas from development-driven habitat loss along the North Coast and undertook a comprehensive review of those threats.

That resulted in the formulation of management plans for the various remnant populations that had survived to that point in time, including the Clarence Valley's Iluka population.

The subsequent management plan, which was eventually published in 1992, linked eight recently reported koala road-kills at Iluka to pressures from human population increases, and made a number of recommendations designed to help reverse the declining numbers.

One of those recommendations was to rehabilitate previously sand-mined crown land west of Iluka Rd and south of the golf course, which was by that time already recovering forest. Also, supplementary planting of koala feed trees was suggested for the reserve and privately owned, forested land adjoining the crown land to the west and north.

However, in the late 1990s, the then Maclean Shire Council approved the subdivision, and subsequent bulldozing of much of the privately owned forest. That staged development, known as the Sovereign Street subdivision, saw construction continuing until quite recently.

Few if any tree planting programs were ever undertaken and just 10 years later another comprehensive survey concluded that the Iluka koala population was now functionally extinct.

In about 2005, the newly formed Clarence Valley Council rezoned the crown land as residential and is in the process of approving a 140-lot subdivision, which will see a further 14ha of forest bulldozed.

An 80km/h speed limit was imposed for a while, but our local state member bowed to pressure and the speed limit was removed.

For a short while after 2010 there were hopes of a revival of the koala population, with several sightings around the village, including a female with a joey.

Sadly, in the face of this ongoing council approved onslaught, there appears to be little future for Iluka's koalas.

- John Edwards, Clarence Valley Conservation Coalition