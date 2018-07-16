Little gents get smart at track

IT doesn't get much cuter than seeing pint-sized chaps dressed in racewear that would not look out of place on the grown-up variety.

There were plenty of examples of this on stage during yesterday's Target Kids Fashions on the Field when it was time to choose our Best Dressed Little Gents.

In the 1-6 boys' category, four-year-old Axel Irwin won the judges over with this three-piece plaid suit.

The youngster already had winning form, having taken out runner-up last year but mum Charmaine admitted it wasn't easy to find such small tailored pieces. "I was fortunate to find this outfit online. The hat we found at Grafton Shoppingworld.”

Even smaller was this year's runner-up, 15-month-old Cody Want whose racing attire included a set of binoculars straight from the Magic Millions. His mum Amie also struggled to find clothing that was small enough but scored the dapper jacket online and the remaining essentials like hat, shoes and dress shirt from Big W and Best & Less. "The shirt had to be altered to fit him.”

The big boys in the 7-12 categories could buy off-the-rack and did a stellar job at choosing a range of race wear combinations, giving the judges some need for deliberation.

Winner seven-year-old Jye Cone had mum and dad on hand for some fashion styling - a winning formula that also saw his older brother grace the stage before and take home a title. Jye donned a stylish leather jacket and co-ordinated belt, bow tie and shoes to secure his own winning ribbon.

Runner-up eight-year-old Thomas Beohm work a classic navy suit and tie with the traditional racing accessory, the binoculars and an official Winx racing cap.

Thomas has already scored a win in this ensemble when he took out the best dressed at the Grafton District Services Club kids' disco earlier in the week.

"I won a box of chocolates there,” he said with a winning grin.