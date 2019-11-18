Menu
Hail falls on Wendy Gordon's Calliope property
LITTLE HAIL: Storm cuts narrow path

Adam Hourigan
18th Nov 2019 12:04 PM
THE storm clouds that rolled in over the valley and threatened to rain on our dry land and burning bushfires fizzled out in all but a few places.

The front was predicted to bring severe thunderstorms producing damaging winds and hailstones in areas such as Grafton, Yamba and Maclean.

However, save for a few narrow regions, the storm flew through the valley with barely a whimper.

Clarence Valley Muster host Wendy Gordon, whose property is at Calliope near Ulmarra received small hailstones for around 10 minutes.

"There was not much hail, but rain for 10 minutes,” she said.

"Not much, but it was wet and we are thankful for that.”

The Bureau of Meteorology rain gauges at the Ag Research Station and Grafton Airport returned 0mm and 2.2mm respectively, with the slight falls commencing at 7.30pm last night.

Yamba's rain gauge recorded 5.5mm from around 8.30pm.

There's not a lot of respite in store, with temperatures predicted in the mid 30's all week, with only Sunday showing a 20 per cent chance of rain in store.

There is a high fire danger warning for the Clarence Valley currently. All of the fires within the Clarence Valley are back to advice level, with three major blazes still active.

