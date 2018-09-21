'Little Master' a step closer to a $1 million prize

Reg Gardoll celebrates with pup Ogodei Star after winning the first of the Grafton heats of the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase.

GREYHOUNDS: They call him the Little Master of the Grafton greyhound track, and Pillar Valley's Reg Gardoll was at his masterful best on Monday with a win in the opening heat of the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase series.

The win in 27.49 seconds for Ogodei Star books the greyhound a spot in the regional final at Grafton this Monday and puts Gardoll one step closer to a million dollars in winnings.

"I think it's amazing that country trainers get the chance to have a go at a race like this,” Gardoll said.

"If we can qualify next week, you never know where we might end up.”

The heat win for Ogodei Star made it six wins from his past nine starts, and nine from his 27 career starts, a winning record of 33 per cent.

SHOOTING STAR: Ogodei Star powers across the line in the first Grafton heat of the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase. Matthew Elkerton

"His last couple of runs have been a bit inconsistent, but his form is still on the board,” Gardoll said.

"He has never been out of that box before, but he handled it perfectly. The distance is not an issue for him, he was just strong.

"He has a fair bit of ability, but he is a very timid dog. Once he gets on the bunny he is pretty hard to beat.”

Ogodei Star is not the only locally-trained racer in the regional final with Manny Antonelli-trained Bokarm Dean also earning a final box after running second behind Queensland-trained Coopes in the second heat.

The first two in the regional final will go to Sydney for the Chase semi-finals next month.