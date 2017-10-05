Little princess dreams of crowning glory

JACARANDA ROYALTY: Payton McPhillips, 4, of South Grafton brought her very own Jacaranda crown to show the princesses at Grafton Library's princess school holiday activity.

JACARANDA ROYALTY: Payton McPhillips, 4, of South Grafton brought her very own Jacaranda crown to show the princesses at Grafton Library's princess school holiday activity. Adam Hourigan

PAYTON McPhillips loves everything about Jacaranda.

Wearing her perfect purple princess crown, the normally talkative four-year-old lost her voice surrounded by some real Jacaranda royalty, as the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen party posed with her for a photo at the Grafton Library's princess storytime holiday activity

Would she like to be like the big girls one day and go in the quest? Yes, she nodded.

Does she like being a princess and wearing her special crown? Yes, again.

Did she want to join the other kids and make her own one? You bet.

The Jacaranda candidates and dancers from Studio 1 entertained the princess and princes with a special song and story, dancing, and a reading from Emma Noakes, who read her Jacaranda children's book "My Favourite Thing About Jacaranda" to the crowd.

As for Payton, she was more definite about her favourite thing about Jacaranda.

"The food," she said to laughs from her parents.