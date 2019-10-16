Little school gets a big Japanese audience for art

ECSTATIC: Cowper Public School students (back, l-r) Mia Wakeford, Chloe Jefferies, (front) Reece Ireland and Abi Moran show off their artwork, to be displayed in Japanese exhibition.

IT MAY be a long way from the classrooms of Cowper to the gallery walls of Japan, but for four students, their art is leaping the cultural divide.

Students Chloe Jefferies, Mia Wakeford, Reece Ireland and Abi Moran have had their artworks chosen from entries across the state to be part of the Nagoya Sister City Art Exchange.

Teacher/librarian at Cowper Public School, Amy Farrell, said it's an amazing achievement for the school.

"They're ecstatic. This is the second year we've entered and we had one student successful last year,” she said.

"Now to have all four chosen is a real achievement.”

Each school across the state is allowed to enter four artworks, which then go before a panel to decide which will go on display in Nagoya, and this year all four of Cowper's submissions were accepted.

As an extra bonus, the students will receive an artwork in exchange from the exhibition, something Ms Farrell said they are awaiting with bated breath.

"They all saw the artwork that arrived last year, which was quite intriguing, and they're very excited to see what they get this year.”

The Nagoya Sister City Art Exchange is held annually and encourages students to participate in international friendship and cultural exchange activities, which in turn promotes the further development of sister city relationships.

The selected artworks from NSW Public Schools are exhibited in Nagoya, Japan along with works by students in Nagoya, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Reims, Turim and Ninjing.

And given their continued success, MsFarrell said the students are keen to create something for next year.

"It really gains them a different cultural perspective, and they are very excited having seen their classmates be successful,” Ms Farrell said.