Students strike before the climate gets too hot

Amiah Carroll, 8 (centre) leads a chant at the Clarence Schools climate striek outside Kevin Hogan's office in Grafton. Adam Hourigan

EIGHT-year-old Amiah Carroll wants to see the Great Barrier Reef one day but is afraid if something isn't done to halt climate change, she might not get the chance.

While her voice is meek in volume, she decided to join other school students in the Clarence Valley to make herself heard on the issue.

"Natural disasters are becoming more common and I'm worried our futures will be ruined, because there'll be more droughts," she said.

"I don't think the politicians are doing their job the right way. We should be using more renewable energy because of the way we treat our land."

Clarence School climate strike : Schools students from Grafton explain why they took a few hours out of school to attend the school climate strike outside MP Kevin Hogan's office.

Her thoughts were mirrored by some of the 30-odd children who attended the demonstration on Friday, many still in their school uniform, with a cross-section of schools and ages represented.

They cited concerns over coal mining, harming of native habitat and the general denial of politicians that climate change was even an issue.

As for whether she thought the small-scale protest was worth missing a few hours of school, Amiah was adamant.

"I've already been to school as well today," she said. "This is more important today."

The students waved banners and signs to the passing crowd in Prince St. and while a few dissenting adult voices were heard as the protestors passed by, many waved and gave support to the children, who marched towards Market Square to continue writing their messages and letters to politicians.

The School Strike 4 Climate Action was observed around the nation, with thousands of schoolchildren turning up in major cities to have their voices heard.

Hear what many of the students had to say about why they supported the strike online at www.dailyexaminer. com.au.