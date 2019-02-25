Menu
Brendan Elliot at Titans training at Cbus Super Stadium. Picture: Gold Coast Titans
Rugby League

Titans recruit set to replace Sea Eagles superstar

by Scott Bailey
25th Feb 2019 9:00 AM

Manly might be forced to turn to makeshift fullback Brendan Elliot to fill the giant shoes of Tom Trbojevic, with the star No.1 set to miss the start of the NRL season due to a hamstring injury.

The Sea Eagles face the prospect of beginning the year without their biggest attacking weapon who had pulled up lame returning a kick in the club's trial loss to Cronulla.

There was some suggestion on Sunday that the NSW State of Origin ace might be out for the opening month, and not just the March 16 first-round clash with the Wests Tigers.

Manly also face defending premiers the Sydney Roosters in round two, followed by last year's preliminary finalists South Sydney and the Warriors in the opening four rounds.

If Manly's marquee man is sidelined, little-known 25-year-old recruit Elliot will likely to be moved to fullback, having assumed the role from the departed Trbojevic on Saturday night against the Sharks.

Elliot has played 40 matches in a stop-start NRL career since debuting in 2014 and spent just seven of those games in the No.1 jersey in 2017 for Newcastle.

He played only three games last year for Gold Coast before he linked up with the Sea Eagles over the summer.

It is one of several issues for coach Des Hasler, with outside backs Brian Kelly, Akuila Uate and Matthew Wright all released after the 2018 campaign and star centre Dylan Walker facing court this week on domestic violence charges.

 

SuperCoach

 

Walker has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, but his next hearing comes just days before the ARL Commission will meet to discuss the prospect of standing players down while serious matters are still before the courts.

Manly had rookie Reuben Garrick on one wing against the Sharks, with Jorge Taufua on the other.

Walker and Brad Parker played in the centres.

Teenager Albert Hopoate might also figure come round one, as he returns from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The versatile back turns 18 on Monday and will be eligible to face the Roosters next week in a trial.

"He's in our top-30 squad, so anyone who is involved in that is a genuine chance," Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans said of Hopoate.

"He's trained the house down and is going really well. He's just got back from the contact phase of his knee injury.

"I hope his story is a successful one and I'm excited to hopefully play alongside him this year at some stage."

brendan elliot nrl sea eagles titans tom trbojevic
