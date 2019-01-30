Littlest learners given a helping hand

FRESHLY SQUEEZED: Minister for early childhood education Sarah Mitchell and Local Member Chris Gulaptis welcome pre-school students back to school.

PRESCHOOLERS heading back this week will soon see the benefits of the latest funding to early education.

The NSW government announced yesterday the second round of quality learning environment grants that preschools throughout the Clarence Valley will benefit from.

Uniting Care Preschool is just one of the Preschools across the Clarence Valley who have received funding from the NSW Government to upgrade their learning environment.

Uniting Care Preschool director Neil Gorring said the money will go a long way in helping create a safe and creative space for the kids.

"This is huge for us, there is no way we could raise those funds on our own,” he said.

He said the funds will go towards upgrading the children's locker area, a new fridge, and replacing existing fencing.

The $15,000 grant is part of the second round of quality learning environment grants. Uniting Preschool also received $11,000 last year, they used the cash to install a kitchenette for the children.

The grants are allocated to schools for specialised educational programs such as dance and art as well as improving their school environment.

Minister for Early Childhood Education Sarah Mitchell said it is vital to help preschools who often rely on parents to assist with fundraising.

"All pre-schools, being not-for-profit, have to fundraise, and often it's the mums and dads who are running the cake stall. It's great to be able to help,” she said.

"It's great to see how engaged the kids are, I think this is a really innovative way to use the funding.”

Local member Chris Gulaptis said: "Pre-School is the foundation of education, and this is financial investment in young people, and education.”