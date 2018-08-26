Menu
The Coffs Harbour Comets v the Macksville Sea Eagles in the Group 2 Rugby League grand final at Geoff King Motors Park.
The Coffs Harbour Comets v the Macksville Sea Eagles in the Group 2 Rugby League grand final at Geoff King Motors Park. Trevor Veale
Comets down Sea Eagles 30-14 in grand final

26th Aug 2018 2:30 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
  • It's full-time in the Group 2 Grand Final and the Coffs Harbour Comets are victorious 30 points to 14.
  • Conversion to Simon Brittain-Snowden Coffs Harbour lead 30-14 
  • The Comets have sealed the win with a 50-metre solo effort to Steven Spencer
  • Coffs Harbour Comets 24 Macksville Sea Eagles 14
  • Macksville have hit back with a second try to Kaji Buchanan, conversion missed 
  • Penalty to Nathan Curry Comets 24 Sea Eagles 10, seven minutes to play
  • There are 10 minutes to play Coffs Comets 22 Macksville Sea Eagles 10
  • A try to Matt Cheeseman and a conversion to Nathan Curry sees the Comets lead 22-10
  • 15 minutes of play remain in the Group 2 First Grade grand final
  • Coffs Harbour Comets lead the Macksville Sea Eagles 16-10
  • Macksville is in again, try to Kaji Buchanan, conversion successful to Jack Ireland
  • 17-minutes into the second half and Coffs Harbour Comets lead Macksville 16-4. 
  • Macksville have hit back with their opening try to James Weimer, conversion missed. 
  • Conversion successful to Nathan Curry the Coffs Harbour Comets lead the Sea Eagles 16 points to 0.
  • The Coffs Harbour Comets have raced to a 14-0 lead through a try to Steve Spencer. 
  • Half-time and the Comets lead 10-0
  • Second try to the Comets to Kerrod Selmes, conversion to Nathan Curry Comets lead 10-0
  • Conversion unsuccessful, the Comets lead the Sea Eagles 4-0
  • Try to the Comets, Coffs Harbour have opened the scoring through five-eighth Simon Brittain-Snowden
  • Play is underway in the Group 2 Rugby League first grade grand final at Geoff King Motors Park.

Live Stream the match here. 

