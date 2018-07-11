LIVE: Blues go for clean sweep in Origin III

THE Blues will attempt to make history while Queensland will be flat out saving a bit of face as the final State of Origin match for 2018 is upon us.

New South Wales are aiming for their first clean sweep since 2000 and just their fourth in Origin history while Queensland are looking to make amends after falling in the first two matches.

It might be a dead rubber but the stakes are always high in Origin football with futures and legacies on the line.

We'll take you through every step of the action live from Suncorp Stadium as the latest chapter in the Origin story comes to a close.