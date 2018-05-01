Simmons roasted by fans as Celtics take game one

Will Smith calls Ben Simmons the 'New Fresh Prince' in 76ers hype video Ben Simmons dribbles against Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics.

BEN Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have been given a serious reality check, with the Boston Celtics delivering a game-one beatdown to open the Eastern Conference semi-finals with a dominant victory at home.

The Celtics won every quarter and pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 117-101 and draw first blood in the best-of-seven series.

Simmons had flashes of brilliance but struggled to impose himself on the game as he'd done in the Sixers' opening round series win over the Miami Heat.

The Australian star was also targeted by a ruthless home crowd, who launched into the rookie-of-the-year favourite with key targeted chants.

Simmons, who was drafted two years ago but missed all of last season through injury, has been the centre of a fierce debate about his rookie status - and whether he deserves to be named rookie of the year ahead of Utah's Donovan Mitchell, who was drafted this year.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives against Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (37).

As he went to the line to shoot free throws, Simmons was greeted with chants of "not a rookie" - before Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, drafted No.2 overall this year, was seranaded with "he's a rookie" in a pointed barb at the Australian.

Simmons finished with 18 points, seven boards and six rebounds while playing a team-high 42 minutes.

But crucially he had a game high seven turnovers and didn't look his composed self.

Celtics fans chanting 🗣"not a rookie" at Ben Simmons 😂 pic.twitter.com/RUQUAgDiDA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 1 May 2018

Welcome to Game 1 in Boston pic.twitter.com/1Wou2G82D1 — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) 30 April 2018

The Celtics were led by young guard Terry Rozier who stuffed the stat sheet with 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals as the home team led almost from start to finish.

Boston lead 25-22 after the first quarter, and won every subsequent quarter after that - including a 31-23 second quarter which gave them a serious boost leading into the break which they never gave back.

For the Celtics, Tatum added 28 points and centre Al Horford had 26 while playing rugged defence on Philadelphia star Joel Embiid.

Australian big man Aron Baynes started for the Celtics and finished with six rebounds and six points - both coming from three-point shots.

Embiid posted 31 points and 13 rebounds.