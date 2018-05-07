Cahill on track for record World Cup as squad named

Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk has named his 32-man squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

TIM Cahill's dream of making World Cup history is alive for at least another week, after the Socceroos striker was named in Bert van Marwijk's provisional squad for Russia 2018.

But Cahill - and a number of the 32-man list unveiled Monday - must wait nervously for van Marwijk to reduce the squad to 26 early next week, before three more players are cut in early June.

With Cahill serving a suspension at his club Millwall, the country's leading scorer must wait to see if his pedigree alone is enough to earn him a place in the 26-strong group that will assemble in Turkey in a fortnight's time to begin an intensive pre-tournament camp.

The former Everton star still aims to join a very select list of three other players who have not only played but scored at four World Cups, despite his veteran status at 38.

Melbourne City winger Daniel Arzani headlines the more surprise selections, after a series of eye-catching displays in the second half of the A-League season.

Newcastle Jets playmaker Dimitri Petratos will hope for some consolation for his side's loss to Melbourne Victory in the Grand Final by making it into the 26 next week, bolstered by an effervescent showing in front of van Marwijk in the first half of Saturday night's game.

The core of the Dutchman's squad remains the established names including Mile Jedinak, Tom Rogic, Mat Ryan, Aaron Mooy and Trent Sainsbury, with van Marwijk having so little time to scout alternatives since being appointed to replace Ange Postecoglou in February.

Tim Cahill is on track for another World Cup.

The A-League players called up for friendlies in Match - Petratos, Josh Brillante and Josh Rison, plus Andrew Nabbout who moved to Japan from the Jets at that point - all survive at least until next week.

Some of those players have been doing fitness sessions overseen by Australian-based sports science guru Craig Duncan since their respective seasons finished.

The 26 players who remain after next week's cull will assemble in Antalya on the Turkish coast, with van Marwijk having decided he would rather work with a smaller group and drum home his tactical messages.

The Socceroos will travel for friendlies against the Czech Republic (in Austria on June 1) and Hungary (in Budapest on June 9), with the final World Cup squad of 23 players to be finalized by June 4.

SOCCEROOS' PRELIMINARY SQUAD FOR 2018 WORLD CUP

* Will be cut to 23 ahead of opening game against France

Goalkeepers

Mat Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion FC, England), Danny Vukovic (KRC Genk, Belgium), Brad Jones (Feyenoord, Holland), Mitch Langerak (Nagoya Grampus, Japan)

Defenders

Aziz Behich (Bursaspor, Turkey), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos, Japan), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Bluewings, Korea), James Meredith (Millwall, England), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshoppers Zurich, Switzerland), Aleksandar Susnjar (FK Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic), Bailey Wright (Bristol City, England), Alex Gersbach (Lens, France), Fran Karacic (Lokomotiva Zagreb, Croatia)

Midfielders

Josh Brillante (Sydney FC), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa, England), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli, Saudi Arabia), Robbie Kruse (Bochum, Germany), Jackson Irvine (Hull, England), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers, England), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, England), Tom Rogic (Celtic, Scotland), James Troisi (Melbourne Victory).

Attackers

Tim Cahill (Millwall, England), Tomi Juric (FC Luzern, Switzerland), Mattew Leckie (Hertha Berlin, Germany), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds, Japan), Nikita Rukavytsya (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian, Scotland), Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Apostolos Giannou (AEK Larnaca, Cyprus).