Origin at the MCG
Rugby League

LIVE BLOG: NSW Blues take on Maroons

by DAVID CAMPBELL AND JOE BARTON
31st May 2018 6:25 PM

AFTER months of speculation and weeks of intrigue, State of Origin I is finally here.

Brad Fittler's new look Blues side will take on the chaos-stricken Maroons, who will be boosted by the expected inclusion of Dane Gagai despite a gruesome finger injury.

With a monster crowd poised to flood into the MCG, this promises to be one of the most anticipated Origin matches in recent history.

We'll take you through every step of the way, from the pre-match analysis to the 80 minutes of action to the aftermath.

Kick back, relax, rip the scab off a Tooheys or a Fourex, and let us do all the work.

nsw blues state of origin

