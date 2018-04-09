LIVE: Sullohern places sixth in brave 10,000m games race

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: Beatrice Mutai of Kenya and Stacy Ndiwa of Kenya lead the pack in the Women's 10,000 metres final during the Athletics on day five of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 9, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: Beatrice Mutai of Kenya and Stacy Ndiwa of Kenya lead the pack in the Women's 10,000 metres final during the Athletics on day five of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 9, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) Mark Kolbe

UPDATE 20: Celia Sullohern has run a personal best of 31.50.75, and the three Kenyan athletes have also run personal bests.

UPDATE 19: IN a wonderful act of sportsmanship, the Australians and other athletes are urging on the last place runner as she gets the bell lap. They welcome her across the line.

UPDATE 18: The race is over, and Celia Sullohern has come in in a brave sixth place . The pace came in lightning pace, and after fighting the whole race, Celia falls bravely to the Ugandan. Sullohern is praised by commentators for giving herself every opportunity to be in the race.

UPDATE 17: HALF A LAP TO GO, and Celia is fourth, chasing down the bronze. Can she do it? GO CELIA!

UPDATE 16: THE BELL RINGS! And it's on. The field spreads and sprints for home .Sullohern is in fourth, can she make the gap? COME ON CELIA!

UPDATE 15: TWO LAPS TO GO: Celia is looking down the outside with clear air. Can she make a run around the outside. She moves up tot hird. Will she make the first move? How will this end up? It's going to be tight.

UPDATE 14: THREE LAPS TO GO and Sullohern is RIGHT THERE. Sitting in fourth the crowd is urging her forward. There are three African runners ahead just biding their time and Sullohern keeps poking her head around them to let them know she's there.

UPDATE 13: It's all up to Celia for Australia now as Madeleine Hills drops away after a quick surge. Celia is keeping pace as the surges keep coming. Sullohern comes round the outside and takes third position and the crowd goes wild. Can she do it?

UPDATE 12: Two kilometres to go, and the two Aussies are side by side. The pace is starting to come and Sullohern is bravely sticking with the front runners as the start of the surges come. Can she hang on?

UPDATE 11: There's eleven left in the race, and Sullohern is fifth. A Canadian is making a move and splitting the Africans and the crowd is getting even louder with six laps to go. Will Celia have the speed to match the moves that are undoubtedly coming?

UPDATE 10: Seven kilometres down, and the two Australians including Sullohern are in the pack, and the crowd is starting to make some noise. Can they push the Aussies forward? The Kenyans still drive the race and Sullohern is still trying to split them up.

UPDATE 9: Nine laps to go, and a 73 second lap takes out half the field, but Sullohern is the first chaser to the Kenyan and Ugandan front-runners. She comes up the outside and starts to match the move.

UPDATE 8: Ten laps to go and Sullohern is now bridging the back gap to keep up with a surging Kenyan pack. The field has splintered and Sullohern and Hills of Australia are in the front group, but still trail the African pack.

UPDATE 7: Madeleine Hills is the first of the Australians in behind the leaders, but Sullohern is seemingly running on her heels, still just behind the leaders with 11 laps to go. The lap times are coming into the 76 second mark, but it's looking like a slow-paced race that is at the will of the African nations.

UPDATE 6: The first lapped runner is passed, and the laps are slowly getting quicker. Sullohern makes small surges around runners, but still sits behind the Kenyan and Ugandan runners. The Australian trio are not running as a team but still look strong sitting in behind.

UPDATE 5: Fifteen laps to go, and the Kenyans move forward as a pack. The Ugandan trio follow them and Sullohern follows her teammate to sit on their heels. The pace is starting to get on, and slowly runners are being dropped.

UPDATE 4: Nine laps have gone, the pace is being maintained. Sullohern has tucked herself back in a group of the three Australians midway through pack on the inside of the track. Still no sign of a move, though the Ugandan and Kenyan teams seem be grouping together.

UPDATE 3: The Ugandan contingent are running as a pack controlling the race. Sullohern has come to the outside to poisition herself out of trouble and sits around halfway through the pack. Almost 10 minutes has passed.

UPDATE 2: Six laps down There's a few surges in the pack, but at 79seconds lap, it's still a slow pace overall. Celia is sitting in the back third of the race sitting out of trouble. The latest lap comes in at 77 seconds and the pace is increasing.

UPDATE 1: Three laps in, and the pace has slowed dramatically. There's a bit of a tangle in the middle of the field, but Celia who sits in sixth place has missed the drama.

LIVE: Here's the women's 10k event, with some strong Uganda and Kenyan competition ,this will not be an easy task for Ceila.

The intro's are over - it's race time! 25 laps to go, and Celia Sullohern starts from the extreme outside of the rack. She settles on the outside of the outer track as they merge on the back track.

She eases into the front group on the first lap.