Live music returns to the Con

Lachy Hamilton and his quartet will play at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium this Saturday.

AFTER the postponement of some of our Visiting Artists concerts, I am delighted that this weekend the 2020 Visiting Artists Series will resume. Jazz saxophonist Lachy Hamilton and his quartet will perform and will be joined by special guests our very own CVCon Jazz Ensemble.

Due to the ever-present COVID-19 we are all living with now we were only able to offer a small number of tickets for sale – which have all been snapped up. But for the jazz lovers out there the concert will be live-streamed on the CVCon Facebook page free of charge so you can sit back and enjoy the concert from your own home.

Lachy Hamilton is part of the new wave of talented jazz musicians to hit the Australian music scene. The Sydney-based saxophonist and composer launched his debut album Alchemy in 2019 to critical acclaim receiving favourable reviews from Australia’s key jazz critics.

Hamilton was a member of the Academy Jazz Orchestra recording the Aria-nominated album James Morrison with his Academy Jazz Orchestra. He was a finalist in the James Morrison Scholarship in both 2014 and 2015. He was also selected as one of the 2015 Telluride Jazz All-Stars performing in Telluride, Colorado with Denver University’s Josh Quinlan and Bob Montgomery, and American jazz and rhythm and blues saxophonist Ernie Watts.

Hamilton is the founder of various groups including FLIP, The Swing Merchants and Ekki and the Scatterbrains. He formed the Lachy Hamilton Quartet and Quintet ensembles and has performed with the James Morrison Quintet.

The concert is on this Saturday night, commencing at 7pm and can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/clarencevalleycon/live/