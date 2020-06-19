Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

‘Great Southern Nights’ will bring 1000 COVID-safe concerts to Sydney and regional NSW in November, featuring artists including Jimmy Barnes, Birds of Tokyo, Paul Kelly and The Veronicas.

GREAT SOUTHERN NIGHTS will bring 1000 COVID-safe gigs to Sydney and regional NSW in November, giving artists a welcome boost and turbocharging live music venues across the state.

The event is a NSW Government initiative, delivered by its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW in partnership with ARIA to kick start the recovery of the live music, entertainment and hospitality industries.

Clubs NSW CEO Josh Landis said it was a welcome boost for the industry, which has suffered through drought, bushfires and the COVID-19 health pandemic.

"Clubs are the lifeblood of the Australian live music scene, with many of Australia's biggest artists first cutting their teeth in clubs," Mr Landis said.

"Clubs will be jumping at the opportunity to be involved with this exciting initiative."

NSW clubs have hosted some of the biggest music events in recent years, including the Merimbula Jazz Festival, the Red Hot Summer Tour at the Mulwala Water Ski Club.

"Clubs have a long and proud history of supporting live music, providing a platform for local and international acts at their venues.

"In regional NSW, the local club is often the only venue in town capable of providing quality entertainment facilities for live music," Mr Landis said.

Minister Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres reiterated that the initiative is a welcome boost for the arts, hospitality and tourism industries.

"This celebration of outstanding Australian artists and incredible live music venues across

NSW gives us all something to look forward to, from event-goers to industry.

"We're inviting venues across NSW, from the bush to the city, to nominate to be involved in

this exciting new event."

Headlining the concerts are Jimmy Barnes, Birds of Tokyo, Missy Higgins, The Jungle Giants, Paul Kelly, Thelma Plum, The Presets, Amy Shark, Tash Sultana, The Teskey Brothers, Tones and I, The Veronicas, plus emerging local Australian artists.

All music events will be programmed in line with current Government health advice

regarding physical distancing and venue capacity of public gatherings.

Venues and artists are invited to submit an expression of interest to be involved in Great

Southern Nights - registrations open at http://www.greatsouthernnights.com.au

