LIVE MUSIC: Stars to shine in Great Southern Nights

IT HAS been a long time coming for Clarence music fans, but the stars will shine in our southern skies next month.

More than 2,500 artists and 300-plus live music venues across NSW are primed for the Australian-first music event, Great Southern Nights, with tickets for over 900 gigs now on sale, including many across the Clarence.

Three venues will host musicians across November in the Clarence, including the Maclean Bowling Club, the Saraton Theatre and the Iluka Bowls Club.

Artists visiting include Beccy Cole, James Blundell, Tim Freedman and James Morrison.

Tim Freedman will play the Maclean Bowling Club as part of Great Southern Nights.

For those wishing to travel further afield, there are plenty more gigs south in Coffs Harbour including Shannon Noll and Wendy Matthews, and a chance to see Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley to the north in Casino.



As a further boost to the local music industry, many local artists will play support to the touring acts, including vocalist Rob Imeson and newly formed duo Monkey Finger.

To the south, singer/songwriters Ryan Martin and Pam Hata will play support for acts in Coffs Harbour.

Tickets are on sale through each of the venues, and will be limited as all performances will maintain strict COVID-19 regulations.



A NSW Government initiative, Great Southern Nights has been created to kickstart the recovery of the live music, hospitality and tourism industries in a COVID-safe environment.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said Great Southern Nights would provide music lovers from across the country many reasons to get out in NSW this November.

“NSW will come alive with great Australian music in November with gigs taking place in many of the state’s best music venues, pubs, bars, bowling clubs and wineries,” Minister Ayres said.

“With 2,500 artists performing in 300-plus venues across Sydney and more than 130 NSW towns, there is a gig spanning every genre and destination – check out the gig guide for details, book your tickets and start planning your Great Southern Nights adventure now.”

Great Southern Nights is delivered by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency Destination NSW in partnership with the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA).

Thirsty Merc band members at the Great Southern Nights Launch. Oxford Arts Factory. Destination NSW. 17th October 2020. Photograph Dallas Kilponen

ARIA CEO Dan Rosen said the Great Southern Nights program was coming at a critical time for the industry.

“This is an extremely important moment for the Australian music industry,” Mr Rosen said.

“Great Southern Nights is an innovative and effective way of getting artists back on stages safely and ensuring money starts flowing back through the live music ecosystem – to artists, venues, agents, tour managers and sound and lighting crew.

“We can’t wait to see the shows getting underway from November 5.”

See the gig guide and buy tickets at www.greatsouthernnights.com.au



