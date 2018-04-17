Teammate lifts lid on Simmons’ flip

Ben Simmons is looking to put the 76ers up 2-0.

BEN Simmons' Philadelphia 76ers teammate JJ Redick has offered an insight in to the mindset of the young Australian now it's the post-season.

Simmons is attempting to lead Philly to a 2-0 advantage in its first-round series against Miami on Tuesday after he tallied 17 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists in a 130-103 game one win.

Redick noticed a dramatic change in Simmons' pre-game demeanour before that contest.

"I've never seen him so demonstrative before a game," Redick said.

"Three separate times he was pushing me and urging me, and it was awesome to see.

"He has a quiet cockiness that I just love, and his approach and competitiveness never wavers," Redick added.

"He's not afraid of the moment."

Ersan Ilyasova replaced Amir Johnson at centre in Philadelphia's starting line-up on Tuesday as Joel Embiid again missed through injury.