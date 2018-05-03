Fans lose it over ‘rock star’ Aussie

Joe Ingles was a star for the Utah Jazz in Game 2 against Houston.

Joe Ingles was a star for the Utah Jazz in Game 2 against Houston.

JOE Ingles produced one of the most impressive displays ever by an Australian in a playoff game as he led the Utah Jazz to the Game 2 victory.

His incredibly efficient 27-point display stunned the Houston crowd and hands the Jazz the upper hand with the series now shifting to Utah.

James Harden and the rest of the Rockets struggled with their own shooting touch and couldn't contain a rampant Jazz down the stretch.

The Houston Rockets continually left Ingles open from beyond the arc and he continued to make them pay.

Utah levelled the second round playoff series with the Houston Rockets with the 116-108 victory.

Ingles ended the encounter with a team-high 27 points behind an incredibly efficient 10-13 shooting from the field.

He knocked down a new career-high seven shots from beyond the arc from only nine attempts and fans around the world couldn't get enough.

Joe Ingles lets it fly and has 27 on the night!#TakeNote are up 108-99 with 2:54 to play on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/ma3ma9iNZc — NBA (@NBA) 3 May 2018

The huge win now ensures the series will go a minimum of five games with the next two encounters set to take place in Utah.

After a horror showing in the opening game of the series, the Jazz exploded out of the blocks early in Game 2 and at one point midway through the second quarter they held a 19 point lead.

Houston clawed back into the contest behind their beared superstar James Harden, but after taking their first lead in the third term the Jazz found their rhythm.

Fellow Aussie Dante Exum played a pivotal role in the Jazz's victory as he played close attention to Harden and caused several Rockets turnovers.

He highlighted his own game with a monster throwdown in the dying minutes of the game which had fans in attendance on their feet.

Game 3 of the series will take place on Saturday afternoon at 12.30pm (AEST) with the Jazz hoping to deliver another victory in front of a raucous home crowd.

Ingles' impressive display will enter the record books as the most points scored by an Australian in a postseason game.

- AP