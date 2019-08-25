Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

LIVE NOW: NT Strike League Grand Final Hurricanes V Blaze

by David Wood
25th Aug 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Strike League has come down to this. The Grand Final between the Hobart Hurricanes and Desert Blaze exclusively livestreamed here from 2.30pm (NT time). Like the Ashes, only better.

You can watch the action here by just clicking on the button in the bottom left hand corner of the player.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

Darwin is on Australian Central Standard Time which is half an hour behind Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

All of the games will be available to watch on replay.

cricket editors picks strike league t20

Top Stories

    HIGHWAY: See what's left to do on motorway build

    premium_icon HIGHWAY: See what's left to do on motorway build

    News Check out what's left to do for the major landmarks in Pacific Highway upgrade

    PHOTOS: Check out the best in show at Motorfest

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Check out the best in show at Motorfest

    News Take a look at the motors, the cars and fashions

    GALLERY: Photos galore of junior footy semis

    premium_icon GALLERY: Photos galore of junior footy semis

    Rugby League Take a look at our gallery of junior footy action