Round 1 NRL teams drop big name shocks

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs looks dejected during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at AAMI Park on September 7, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs looks dejected during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at AAMI Park on September 7, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

THE NRL team lists are in and fans could be in for some shocks for round one.

Several big-name shake-ups were unveiled as each club unveiled their new-look sides.

After more than four months of pre-season training, players and fans will finally learn of their club's new directions.

Some of the team list shocks included:

- Greg Inglis moving to right centre, moving him out of his comfort zone away from the fullback and left centre positions.

- Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i has been stood down for the opening game of the season after a drink-driving offence during the off-season, confirmed by coach Stephen Kearney.

- Warriors star Isaac Luke has also been left out of the squad after he continues to recover from injury.

- Josh Reynolds will be dropped to reserve grade after coach Michael Maguire opted against using Reynolds off the bench. Benji Marshall and Luke Brooks will form the Tigers' halves partnership.

Moses Mbye has been cleared of injury.

- Tigers skipper Moses Mbye ruled out with a knee injury.

- Teenage hulk Tom Fleger wins a spot on the Broncos' bench.

- Warriors talent Adam Keighran will get the nod to partner Blake Green in the halves ahead of Chanel Harris-Tevita.

- Dragons fullback Matt Dufty to revert to the bench.

- Manly star No. 1 Tom Trbojevic will not be available until round three with Brendan Elliot expected to step into the fullback role.

- Mikaele Ravalawa is expected to win the race for the vacant Dragons wing position ahead of Zac Lomax.

Here are the team lists for round 1.

With only Cameron Smith left from the big-four era, the pressure is on Cameron Munster’s shoulders.

MELBOURNE STORM VS BRISBANE BRONCO

Thursday, 7.50pm, AAMI Park

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Curtis Scott 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith (C) 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Christian Welch, 16. Tui Kamikamica, 17. Patrick Kaufusi. Reserves: 18. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 19. Thomas Eisenhuth, 20. Billy Walters, 21. Marion Seve

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates3. James Roberts 4. Jack Bird 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Kodi Nikorima 8. Matt Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Alex Glenn 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Matt Gillett. Interchange: 14. Kotoni Staggs 15. David Fifita 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Tevita Pangai Junior. Reserves: 18. Shaun Fensom, 19. Patrick Carrigan, 20. Sean O'Sullivan, 21. Gehamat Shibasaki

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS VS CRONULLA SHARKS

Friday, 6pm, McDonald Jones Stadium

Knights: 1. Connor Watson 2. Edrick Lee 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Kalyn Ponga 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Danny Levi 10. James Gavet 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Sione Mata'utia 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Aidan Guerra, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Daniel Saifiti. Reserves: 18. Jamie Buhrer, 19. Herman Ese'ese, 20. Josh King, 21. Brodie Jones

Sharks: 1. Matt Moylan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Josh Dugan 4. Josh Morris 5. Sione Katoa 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen. Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey, 15. Jayson Bukuya, 16. Aaron Woods, 17. Jack Williams. Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen, 19. Kyle Flanagan, 20. Bronson Xerri, 21. Braden Uele

Angus Crichton has been named on the bench for the Roosters. Picture: Roosters Digital.

SYDNEY ROOSTERS VS SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS

Friday, 7.55pm, SCG

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joseph Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Mitchell Aubusson 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Isaac Liu, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Lindsay Collins, 17. Angus Crichton. Reserves: 18. Nat Butcher, 19. Matthew Ikuvalu, 20. Lachlan Lam, 21. Poasa Faamausili

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Dane Gagai 3. Greg Inglis 4. Braidon Burns 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Liam Knight, 15. Mark Nicholls, 16. Ethan Lowe, 17. Corey Allan. Reserves: 18. Kyle Turner, 19. Connor Tracey, 20. Rhys Kennedy, 21. Mawene Hiroti

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS VS CANTERBURY BULLDOGS

Saturday, 3pm, Mt Smart Stadium

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. David Fusitu'a 3. Peta Hiku 4. Solomone Kata 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Adam Keighran 7. Blake Green 8. Agnatius Paasi 9. Nathaniel Roache 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Adam Blair 12. Tohu Harris 13. Lachlan Burr. Interchange: 14. Jazz Tevaga, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. Leeson Ah Mau, 17. Blake Ayshford Reserves: 18. Gerard Beale, 20. Ligi Sao, 21. Karl Lawton, 22. Chanel Harris-Tavita

Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate 2. Christian Crichton 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Marcelo Montoya 5. Reimis Smith 6. Kieran Foran 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Michael Lichaa 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson (c) 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Marshall-King, 15. Danny Fualalo, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Sauaso Sue Reserves: 19. Jack Cogger, 20. Nick Meaney, 21. Chris Smith, 22. Ofahiki Ogden

Brendan Elliot will line up at fullback for the Sea Eagles. (Picture: SMP Images)

WESTS TIGERS VS MANLY SEA EAGLES

Saturday, 5.30pm, Leichhardt Oval

Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Esan Marsters 5. Robert Jennings 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Luke Garner 13. Elijah Taylor. Interchange: 14. Russell Packer, 15. Thomas Mikale, 16. Josh Aloiai, 17. Michael Chee-Kam. Reserves: 18. Josh Reynolds, 19. Matt Eisenhuth, 20. Jacob Liddle, 21. Chris McQueen

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Moses Suli 4. Bradley Parker 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Kane Elgey 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c) 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Trent Hodkinson, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Kelepi Tanginoa, 17. Toafofoa Sipley. Interchange: 18. Tevita Funa, 19. Cade Cust, 20. Lloyd Perrett, 21. Lachlan Croker

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS VS ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS

Sunday, 7.35pm, 1300Smiles Stadium

Cowboys: 1. Jordan Kahu 2. Javid Bowen 3. Justin O'Neill 4. Tom Opacic 5. Nene Macdonald 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Michael Morgan 8. Matt Scott 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Coen Hess 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. John Asiata, 15. Josh McGuire, 16. Mitchell Dunn, 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Ben Hampton, 19. Jack Clifford, 20. Gideon Gela-Mosby, 21. Enari Tuala

Dragons: 1. Gareth Widdop 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Jacob Host 12. Tariq Sims 13. Tyson Frizell. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore, 15. Matt Dufty, 16. Blake Lawrie, 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18. Zac Lomax, 19. Josh Kerr, 20. Reece Robson, 21. Jonus Pearson

Clint Gutherson returns to fullback.

PENRITH PANTHERS VS PARRAMATTA EELS

Sunday, 4.05pm, Panthers Stadium

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Waqa Blake 4. Dean Whare 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Sione Katoa 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Jack Hetherington 12. Isaah Yeo 13. James Fisher-Harris. Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono, 16. Moses Letoa, 17. Hame Sele. Reserves: 18. Jarome Luai, 19. Tim Grant, 20. Liam Martin, 21. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak

Eels: 1. Clint Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tepai Moeroa 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Nathan Brown. Interchange: 14. Will Smith, 15. Tim Mannah (c), 16. Kane Evans, 17. David Gower. Reserves: 18. Josh Hoffman, 19. Oregon Kaufusi, 20. Bevan French, 21. Junior Paulo

GOLD COAST TITANS VS CANBERRA RAIDERS

Sunday, 6.10pm, CBUS Super Stadium

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Brenko Lee 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Brian Kelly 5. Phillip Sami 6. Tyrone Robers 7. Ash Taylor 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Nathan Peats 10. Shannon Boyd 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Ryan James 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. AJ Brimson, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Max King, 17. Bryce Cartwright. Reserves: 18. Mitch Rein, 19. Dane Copley, 20. Anthony Don, 21. Keegan Hipgrave

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Joseph Leilua 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Sia Soliola 11. Joe Tapine 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. John Bateaman. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Dunamis Luis, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Sam Williams, 19. Jack Murchie, 20. Luke Bateman, 21. JJ Collins