Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Live powerline falls on car, driver hospitalised

by Nic Darveniza
3rd Oct 2019 5:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman is in a serious condition after a live powerline fell onto the road, striking her car.

The 54-year-old was driving on the Sexton Hwy, southwest of Ayr, when a burning power pole caused a live power line to drop onto the road around 8pm.

Contact with the line left her with burns to her lower limbs and electrical shock.

She was transported in a serious condition to nearby Ayr Hospital, before being airlifted to Townsville Hospital for further treatment.

electric shock fallen powerline townsville

Top Stories

    IGNORANCE: Cathedral Dean responds climate protest criticism

    premium_icon IGNORANCE: Cathedral Dean responds climate protest criticism

    Environment 'What's sad is this isn't a personal agenda, this is typical of the agenda of conservative right-wing Christians...and it's nasty.'

    Clock tower's crowning moment

    premium_icon Clock tower's crowning moment

    News Crown seal signals official beginning of Jacaranda Festival

    Man threatens ram raid to get necklace, ends up in jail

    premium_icon Man threatens ram raid to get necklace, ends up in jail

    Crime Not guilty plea hard to understand on the evidence