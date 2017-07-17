Live Prawn to give green future to Yamba Markets

The Yamba River Markets, which will again be run by Live Prawn Productions.

YAMBA'S Live Prawn productions are looking towards a green future for the Yamba River Markets

This comes after the licence to operate the popular markets has been awarded to Live Prawn Productions Inc following a successful tender process. The not-for-profit association has operated the market since 2008 and during that time seen a rise in the number of stalls and customers.

"We've refined the operating model over the years, welcomed community groups and cultivated loyal stallholders. It feels as though the market's reputation as a community event has never been better," said market coordinator Gary Brisbane.

Operating the market, which takes place every fourth Sunday of the month at Ford Park, sees the team of volunteers at Live Prawn Productions continue to deliver on the purpose of the association. That is, to co-ordinate and encourage all forms of creative and cultural endeavours in the Clarence Valley. The highest profile event produced until now by LPP is Surfing The Coldstream Festival.

However, since announcing a hiatus in producing the free festival, LPP has been considering alternatives that are more sustainable for a not-for-profit organisation.

"There's a captive audience at each month's market, including hundreds of regulars from the Clarence Valley and an ever growing flow of tourists from southeast Queensland," association president Phil Nicholas said.

The market already features live music and I expect to add more performances by school groups and local community arts showcases, just as we have done at the festival in the past.

Our marketing plan aims to position the markets as the leading community focussed and waste-wise, alternative retail experience in the region."

The biggest change in the short term relates to new waste management initiatives. The plan involves making green bins available to collect compostable food and packaging waste, as well as education strategies to help visitors understand which bin to use.

Mr Brisbane added, "We're working with our food stallholders to ensure they inform customers which bin is suitable for the packaging that accompanies their food. And we also provide stallholders with information on how to access discounts on compostable products like paper bags, plates and cutlery."

Yamba River Markets return on Sunday July 23, with a Plastic Free Picnic featuring live music, nature art workshops and information about the green bin initiative.