LIVE RUGBY: Harbour Knights v Armidale Barbarians

The Harbour Knights have been a force to be reckoned with this season.

THE Harbour Knights are undefeated in all three divisions as they head into today's fixtures against Armidale Barbarians.

The joint venture between Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins has been a revelation since they joined forces to play in the New England Rugby Union competition.

Catch all three games right here, live streamed courtesy of Kyle Hands Media from 12.45.

Match Schedule:

Third Grade - 12.45pm

Second Grade - 1.55pm

First Grade - 3.15pm