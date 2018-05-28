Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brad Fittler picks his NSW side.
Brad Fittler picks his NSW side.
Rugby League

NSW Blues announce Origin I team

by Staff writers
28th May 2018 4:44 PM

BRAD Fittler will formally unveil his first NSW team at the Blues Ball from The Star on Monday night.

Fittler is expected to include up to a dozen debutants in his squad - the most in State of Origin history.

A leaked version of the team was revealed by Fox Sports on Sunday. It's been put together by Fittler, assistant coach Danny Buderus, and adviser Greg Alexander.

The team will be introduced on stage at about 6.40pm.

Leaked team: 1. James Tedesco 2. Josh Addo-Carr 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. James Roberts 5. Tom Trbojevic 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Tyson Frizell 13. Jack de Belin 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Jake Trbojevic 16. Paul Vaughan 17. Angus Crichton

Follow the announcement in our live blog below!

editors picks nsw blues rugby league state of origin

Top Stories

    Another former MP weighs in behind battling subbies

    Another former MP weighs in behind battling subbies

    Opinion A former National Party MP backs sub-contractors chasing money for their work on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

    Crash on Pacific Highway north of Grafton

    Crash on Pacific Highway north of Grafton

    News Emergency services attend scene of car and trailer collision

    • 28th May 2018 7:14 PM
    Drop-in centre for flying fox management strategy

    Drop-in centre for flying fox management strategy

    News Residents encouraged to provide comments on current plan

    Does the full moon alter your behaviour?

    Does the full moon alter your behaviour?

    News The legend that the full moon influences behaviour is well-known

    Local Partners