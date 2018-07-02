Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler.
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler.
Rugby League

NSW Blues team: Prior axed, debutant on bench

by Joe McDonough
2nd Jul 2018 9:24 AM

BRAD Fittler has axed Matt Prior and named a third starting prop for this State of Origin series.

Paul Vaughan is promoted to a starting spot and Tariq Sims comes onto the bench as Prior goes out of the side.

Captain Boyd Cordner has been named in the backrow but will need to prove his fitness.

Ryan James is on standby should Cordner pull out.

NSW BLUES TEAM

1 James Tedesco

2 Tom Trbojevic

3 Latrell Mitchell

4 James Roberts

5 Josh Addo-Carr

6 James Maloney

7 Nathan Cleary

8 David Klemmer

9 Damien Cook

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Boyd Cordner (c)

12 Tyson Frizell

13 Jack de Belin

14 Tariq Sims

15 Jake Trbojevic

16 Angus Crichton

17 Tyrone Peachey

18 Ryan James

19 Luke Keary

20 Matt Prior

Related Items

Show More
nsw blues state of origin 2018

Top Stories

    Do you know an amazing woman?

    Do you know an amazing woman?

    News Nominate the woman in your life so that she can be recognised for her efforts

    Police investigate serious crash at Nana Glen

    premium_icon Police investigate serious crash at Nana Glen

    News Two boys were critically injured in the single-vehicle collision

    Two teenagers critically injured in single vehicle crash

    Two teenagers critically injured in single vehicle crash

    News The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the collision

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    News State-wide amesty begins today

    Local Partners