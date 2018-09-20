Likely to play: Greenberg won’t rush Burgess investigation

SAM Burgess appears like to play on Saturday night after confirmation from the NRL it won't take action over sexting allegations until its investigation is complete.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg fronted media on Thursday to address the saga that threatens to derail the Rabbitohs' preparation for Saturday's preliminary final against the Roosters.

Bunnies star Sam Burgess has been caught at the centre of the scandal after a woman made a complaint to the club over an incident in May.

The 23-yeare-old woman alleged, according to a Daily Telegraph report, that a South Sydney player's phone was used to communicate lewd images and video to her.

The NRL is investigating the matter but Greenberg says he's unsure when an outcome will be reached.

"I won't put a time frame on it but my desire is to get it done as quickly as possible," Greenberg said.

The NRL has begun interviewing a number of people about the scandal in the hope of getting to the bottom of it.

"We will pursue a number of different people in the this process.

"I'm not prepared to talk about individuals who will be interviewed because it's not fair to do that.

"You can never control the timing, but you have to let the process run its course. We want to get it right."