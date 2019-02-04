Sports world slams Super snoozefest

Julian Edelman is giving Aqib Talib all he can handle. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TOM Brady produced a very un-Tom Brady like performance in a dour first half of Super Bowl 53.

The New England Patriots drove the ball into LA Rams territory five times but only scored once because of a series of errors - often from their star quarterback.

Fortunately for the Pats the Rams offence was even worse as Jared Goff finished the half with just five completions for 52 yards.

New England Patriots 3 Los Angeles Rams 0

12pm

NFL world rips Super Bowl snoozefest

You can't play a first half like that and avoid jokes.

"The plan: Play such boring football in the first half that people will find Maroon 5 exciting." pic.twitter.com/gIyRzbT84X — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) 4 February 2019

11.55am

Brady stopped on fourth down

Tom Brady capped a frustrating first half by failing to convert on fourth down inside Rams' territory.

The Patriots were in field goal range when coach Bill Belichick opted to go for it at fourth-and-one on the Rams' 32-yard line but Brady's pass to Rob Gronkowski was incomplete.

The Rams took over but were punting again within 60 seconds as Jared Goff went three-and-out for the fourth time in six possessions.

11.30am

Pats' D the early MVP

Tom Brady has some headaches but the New England defence is giving Jared Goff a migraine.

The Rams were forced to punt for the fourth time in four possessions after a five-play 23-yard drive ended with an incomplete down-field Goff pass.

Those 23 yards equalled LA's longest drive of the game - that's not winning football.

After the Rams defence forced another couple of incompletions by Tom Brady to give Goff the ball back, he failed again.

The young QB took over in great field position but took a 14-yard sack on third-and-two at midfield to continue his half from hell.

11.25am

Pats break scoring drought

It took a quarter and a half but finally we have some points in the Super Bowl - and the Pats have Julian Edelman to thank for them.

Edelman took his game tally to five catches for 74 yards with a 25-yard reception on third down that put the Pats in field goal range.

The drive stalled as the Rams defence held firm before Stephen Gostkowski responded from an early miss by nailing a 42-yard field goal to make it 3-0 New England. Teams to score first have won seven of the past eight Super Bowls.

Quarterback Tom Brady leads the New England Patriots offence. Picture: AP

11.10am

Brady sacked as blues continue

For the third time New England drove the ball across half field but came away with nothing to show for it.

Just when it looked like Julian Edelman - who caused headaches for the Rams defence with three first quarter catches - was going to help his team open the scoring, Brady was sacked for the first time this postseason.

"Tom Brady is the GOAT, but right now he is not playing good football," former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said in commentary for ESPN.

John Franklin-Myers made the drive-stopping tackle and Brady was lucky not to lose possession when he fumbled.

After the first quarter break, the Rams offence continued its impotent start by going three-and-out but Brady looked the most frustrated man in the stadium.

11am

Chung steps up to deny Rams

LA's first drive across half-field failed to break the deadlock as Pats safety Patrick Chung made a key third down deflection to force a punt from the New England 42-yard line.

Jared Goff (2/6 for 17 yards) has made an underwhelming start to the game, while Todd Gurley has just one carry for two yards.

10.55am

New England miss field goal

The Patriots wasted a second opportunity to score when kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a 46-yard field goal attempt.

After a Tom Brady pick ended New England's first foray into Rams territory, Gostkowski hooked his attempt to keep the game scoreless with 5:35 remaining in the first quarter.

Connections with favoured targets Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkoswki helped Brady take the Pats on a 60-yard drive but they came up empty again.

10.40am

Brady's first pass intercepted

The Patriots were in field goal range on their first drive when Tom Brady threw a pick to Rams linebacker Cory Littleton.

A 38-yard return by Cordarrelle Patterson from the opening kick-off and a 13-yard run by Sony Michel helped push the Pats to the Rams' 34-yard line.

But Brady's attempt to connect with Chris Hogan with his first pass of the game was tipped and Littleton made the interception.

The Rams offence failed to make the most of the early opportunity, going three-and-out, before a nice punt forced Brady to start his second drive from his own 12-yard line.