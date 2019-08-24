Menu
Cricket

LIVE: T20 Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v Desert Blaze

24th Aug 2019 2:30 PM
Watch the Hobart Hurricanes in action against the Desert Blaze livestreamed from T20 Strike League in Darwin.

The Hurricanes have swept all before them winning all their matches, can they keep their unbeaten record intact?

CLICK ON THE VIDEO ARROW ABOVE TO START THE LIVE ACTION

The league holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League this year.

The Hurricanes have former Test cricketer Alex Doolan, rising fast bowler Riley Meredith and all-rounders Keegan Oates and Simon Milenko in their ranks.

