Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

LIVE: T20 Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v Northern Tide

24th Aug 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Watch the Hobart Hurricanes in action against the Northern Tide livestreamed from T20 Strike League in Darwin.

The Hurricanes have swept all before them winning all their matches, can they keep their unbeaten record intact?

CLICK ON THE VIDEO ARROW ABOVE TO START THE LIVE ACTION

The league holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League this year.

The Hurricanes have former Test cricketer Alex Doolan, rising fast bowler Riley Meredith and all-rounders Keegan Oates and Simon Milenko in their ranks.

More Stories

Show More
cricket hobart hurricanes livestream northern tide strike league t20

Top Stories

    Cowper to complete: 30-year timeline of Pacific Hwy upgrade

    premium_icon Cowper to complete: 30-year timeline of Pacific Hwy upgrade

    News A brief history of what changes have been made to our highway since its inception

    GALLERY: Kids show their stuff for book week

    premium_icon GALLERY: Kids show their stuff for book week

    People and Places Take a look at what kids were wearing across the Clarence schools

    Could a bigger airport open up opportunities for producers?

    premium_icon Could a bigger airport open up opportunities for producers?

    Rural New freight routes just one part of an expanding agriculture sector

    Poignant moments capture in Cowper crash podcast

    premium_icon Poignant moments capture in Cowper crash podcast

    News Series to bring to light the story of iconic collision