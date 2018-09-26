Live the adventure with Cranes

IT DOESN'T matter who you are, there is an adventure to be had with Cranes.

Clarence Wilderness Adventures is all about providing adventures for people who might not think they can have them.

Gary Wilson, manager experiences for Cranes, said the company provided kayaking, bush walking, fishing, outdoor camping experiences for people who might not have had the opportunity to take part.

"Regardless of their perceived ability, we try to cater for every member of the community to have an equal opportunity in line with Cranes' mission to provide freedom of choice for individuals and the community," Mr Wilson said.

Cranes had not yet run trips, and had been working with abilities groups across the Clarence Valley to test the adventures, he said.

"What we having been doing is kayaking adventure experiences, camping and fishing experiences with some of our ability customers and we're looking to try and involve our over 65s customers as well," he said.

Cranes has a Yamba ability group which meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and a Grafton group which meets every day of the week.

"We'd love to see more people getting involved from the community perspective if they want to support these initiatives and... for people who want these experiences, we want to make it happen for them," Mr Wilson said.

"Cranes wanted to start this because they do truly believe that every person in the community deserves to have a chance at all opportunities.

"(It's about) looking at the specific needs of an individual and then tailoring our experiences or our opportunities to that and making it possible."

Call Cranes on 1800 289 927 or visit clarencewilderness adventures.com.au. See them at Grafton Shoppingworld on October 3 and 4.