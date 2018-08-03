NRL upholds its 10-match ban and fining of Wighton

JACK Wighton's hopes of returning to Canberra this year are over, with the NRL standing y its 10-match ban and $30,000 fine for the Raiders fullback.

Wighton hasn't played for the Raiders since mid-June, when he pleaded guilty to five charges of assault, including two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of public urination over an incident in February.

After he was originally suspended for six games by Canberra, the penalty was last month increased to the rest of the NRL season.

That decision infuriated the Raiders, who said it was "excessive" and questioned why they'd even been given a role in the penalty process if they could be overruled.

Wighton submitted a response to the breach notice and sought a reduction in his penalty, but the league confirmed on Friday he had been unsuccessful.

Regardless, Canberra are out of finals contention after losing three of their past five games to fall six points behind eighth spot.

Wighton will return to court for sentencing on November 14.

