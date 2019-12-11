Liverpool, Chelsea complete EPL clean sweep

ALL four Premier League sides are through to the knockout round of the Champions League after Liverpool and Chelsea joined Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom had confirmed their qualification last month.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan will be in the Europa League come the turn of the year following Barcelona's victory at the San Siro, which could set up a tasty encounter with Manchester United - and a reunion for Romelu Lukaku.

Defending champions Liverpool survived some early scares before scoring two goals in as many second-half minutes to beat Salzburg and advance to the Champions League knockout stage.

Naby Keita, a former Salzburg player, headed in the opening goal in the 57th minute before Mohamed Salah rounded the goalkeeper and squeezed home a finish with his weaker right foot from an acute angle near the byline.

The Premier League leaders arrived at Stadion Salzburg needing just a draw to advance, although a low-scoring loss would have seen them eliminated and Salzburg go through with the same points total via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Napoli beat Genk 4-0 to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League, although manager Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged his job could still be in danger.

Arkadiusz Milik scored a first-half hat trick for Napoli and Dries Mertens added a penalty in the 74th minute following a handball by Genk midfielder Casper De Norre.

The result ended Napoli's winless run of nine matches overall but Italian media reports that former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso will nevertheless replace Ancelotti.

"I have never resigned and I will never do it," Ancelotti said.

"I don't know if I will still be Napoli coach at the weekend, I'll talk with the president tomorrow. It's a mutually agreed meeting to evaluate the current situation.

"I hope that qualifying for the next round removes a bit of pressure from us and gives us energy."

Last season’s semi-finalists are out.

Ajax 0-1 Valencia

The big shock came at Amsterdam Arena where visiting Valencia eliminated last season's semi-finalists Ajax.

Rodrigo scored the vital goal in the 24th minute for the Spaniards to finish on top of Group H.

Ajax will join Inter Milan in the draw of the Europa League as one of the teams the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United will be hoping to avoid.

Chelsea 2-1 Lille

Chelsea booked a place in the last 16 of the Champions League as first-half goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta sealed a 2-1 win over a much-changed Lille at Stamford Bridge.

Victory for Valencia over Ajax in the other game in Group H means Frank Lampard's men go through behind the Spaniards with last season's semi-finalists relegated to the Europa League.

Chelsea knew victory would take them into the knockout stages no matter what the outcome was in Amsterdam and did their job early on against a Lille side with just one point to show for their return to the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

Simple finishes from Abraham and Azpilicueta were just reward for a dominant first-half display, but Chelsea were forced to hold on in the final stages after Loic Remy halved Lille's deficit against his old club 12 minutes from time.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Slavia Prague

Borussia Dortmund made it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League after squeezing past Slavia Prague 2-1 to beat Inter Milan to second spot in Group F.

Goals in either half from Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt were enough for the German side to finish three points ahead of third-placed Inter.

Tomas Soucek had equalised for Slavia on the stroke of half-time before Brandt restored the lead, but Dortmund were forced to hold on for the final 13 minutes after Julian Weigl was sent off for a second yellow card.

Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona

Inter Milan was knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 2-1 home loss to an under-strength Barcelona side.

Teenager Ansu Fati scored the winner for Barcelona four minutes from time after Inter forward Romelu Lukaku had cancelled out the opener from Champions League debutant Carles Perez.

Inter, who had three goals ruled out for offside, needed to at least match Borussia Dortmund's result against Slavia Prague to progress to the round of 16 but the German side won 2-1.

Barcelona had already won Group F and finished four points above Dortmund and seven above Inter, who will go into the Europa League.

It was a tough night at the office for Inter Milan.

Benfica 3-0 Zenit St Petersburg

Benfica dropped into the Europa League despite beating Zenit so comprehensively.

Both Liverpool and Napoli knew victories in their final group matches would see them progress, which it did.

Goals from Franco Cervi, Afonso Fernandes and an own goal from Sardar Azmoun saw Benfica head into the Europa League.

Lyon 2-2 RB Leipzig

Captain Memphis Depay scored the key equaliser as Lyon claimed a Champions League last 16 place after a 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig.

il Forsberg and Timo Werner both scored from the penalty spot for the Germans before Houssem Aouar and Depay netted for Lyon, who reach the knockout phase as Zenit lost 3-0 to Benfica in the other Group G game.