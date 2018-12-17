Menu
Xherdan Shaqiri was the hero at Anfield.
Soccer

Rampant Reds dominate listless United

by AAP with Staff Writers
17th Dec 2018 10:27 AM

Southampton finally ended Arsenal's 22-match unbeaten run, with a goalkeeping howler the only thing separating the two sides.

Meanwhile, Xherdan Shaqiri was the hero at Anfield as Liverpool ramped up the pressure on Jose Mourinho with an emphatic 3-1 win over Manchester United.

 

Here's a wrap of all the Premier League action!

 

LIVERPOOL 3-1 MANCHESTER UNITED

Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to fire Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League and ramp up the pressure on Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho with a 3-1 victory.

Substitute midfielder Shaqiri netted twice late on at Anfield to seal victory after Sadio Mane had opened the scoring for the hosts on Sunday.

Jesse Lingard levelled for United before halftime but Shaqiri scored in the 73rd minute, just three minutes after coming off the bench, before adding a second 10 minutes from time.

United remain in sixth place, 19 points behind Liverpool.

SOUTHAMPTON 3-2 ARSENAL

Unai Emery admitted Arsenal need to fix their leaky defence after Southampton's Charlie Austin punished a howler from Bernd Leno to seal a shock 3-2 win that ended the Gunners' 22-match unbeaten run on Sunday.

Austin settled a thrilling Premier League clash at St Mary's when he headed home with just five minutes left after Arsenal goalkeeper Leno misjudged Shane Long's cross.

Southampton had twice taken the lead through Danny Ings, only for Henrikh Mkhitaryan's brace to draw Arsenal level on each occasion.

Leno's mistake handed Arsenal their first defeat in 15 league games and brought a stunning halt to their longest unbeaten run in all competitions since 2007.

 

Austin celebrates with new boss Ralph Hasenhuettl.
BRIGHTON 1-2 CHELSEA

Eden Hazard set up an early goal and then scored for the first time since October to lead Chelsea to a 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Playing in a "false nine" role in Chelsea's attack for the second straight game, Hazard laid on the opener for Pedro Rodriguez with a low centre across the six-yard box in the 17th minute.

A mistake by Brighton defender Leon Balogun led to Hazard's goal in the 33rd, with Willian cutting out a pass from the back and playing the ball through for Hazard to run clear and finish low from just inside the area. Hazard last scored against Southampton on Oct. 7 and could continue in his new role at the centre of a diminutive and mobile front three, between Pedro and Willian.

 

Hazard netted his first goal soince October.
