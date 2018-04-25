Anfield assault: Roma fans arrested for attempted murder

A LIVERPOOL fan has been stabbed and left in a critical condition amid clashes between home and away fans as the Reds hosted the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Jurgen Klopp's side ran out 5-2 winners on the park, but distressing scenes before kick-off have engulfed social media and somewhat overshadowed the result.

Merseyside police have confirmed that two men, aged 25 and 26, from Rome have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 53-year-old supporter was allegedly attacked near the Albert Pub prior to the match.

A Liverpool statement has confirmed he is in a critical condition.

"Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled after a Liverpool supporter was left in a critical condition having been attacked prior to the Champions League fixture against AS Roma," the statement read.

Liverpool fans light flares outside the stadium

"Our thoughts, in the first instance, are with the victim and his family at this very traumatic time. We will be offering them our full support."

Earlier, Merseyside Police said in statement: "We are investigating a serious assault of a man outside the Albert pub on Walton Breck Rd at about 7.35pm.

"Officers are appealing to anyone with information, or mobile phone footage to contact our social media desk via twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC."

They added: "We can confirm a man has been arrested following an assault near to the Albert public house earlier this evening.

"He has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives. The 53-year-old victim is currently being treated for his injuries."

Roma's ultras reportedly wielded hammers, batons and belts as they attacked home fans.

The Mirror reported that a Liverpool fan had posted a video online to say he had "tried to meet my mate here (Anfield) and then all the Roma fans with their belts, they tried to hit the Liverpool fans. They were aggressive and offensive".

Soccer fans light flares and clamber atop Police vans before their Champions League, Semi Final First Leg soccer match at Anfield

Thousands of fans had gathered in the area before kick-off and multiple flares were let off to welcome the home side's bus to the ground despite Klopp's message against them.

"This is an outstanding club known for its fantastic atmosphere," Klopp had said.

"We don't need to throw things.

"Outside the stadium, please show the respect we have to show.

"We can show how wonderful Liverpool people are and we can show it in 20 minutes before the game and then the whole world knows it."