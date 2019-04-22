Fowler firms for Roar job

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler is believed to be in Brisbane as he prepares to be unveiled as Roar coach. Picture: Supplied

DEPARTING Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz is unlikely to be Brisbane-bound, as the Roar appear set to unveil Liverpool great Robbie Fowler as their new manager.

German Kurz had been linked with a move to the Queensland club after the Reds confirmed his contract would not be extended beyond this A-League season.

But reports had emerged that former England international striker Fowler had arrived in Brisbane at the weekend to negotiate terms, before taking over the reins at the Roar.

The 183-goal Liverpool star had been the frontrunner for the Brisbane job since John Aloisi stepped down from the post in December.

It was believed Fowler might be named the two-time champion's new leader as early as Tuesday.

Interim boss Darren Davies was also in the running to land the role permanently, but the Roar are believed to favour a high-profile appointment.

It would be Fowler's second venture into management after a four-month stint as player-coach of Thai club Muangthong United in 2011/12.

Robbie Fowler scored 183 goals for Liverpool during two stints at the 18-time English champion. Picture: AP Photo/John Giles/PA

The 44-year-old, who previously played in the A-League for defunct North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory, would take over a Brisbane side set to finish second-bottom.

The Roar ironically faces Adelaide at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday in their final regular season fixture of an underwhelming campaign.

A win for the Reds would guarantee a fourth-place finish and secure a home final in the opening week of the playoffs.

Kurz had been mooted as a potential replacement for Wellington Phoenix coach Mark Rudan, who last week announced he would depart the Kiwi outfit at season's end.

Former 1860 Munich, Kaiserslautern and Hoffenheim manager Kurz was also reportedly considering a return to Europe.