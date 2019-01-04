Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robbie Fowler at Suncorp Stadium in 2015 promoting Liverpool’s tour. Picture: Jono Searle.
Robbie Fowler at Suncorp Stadium in 2015 promoting Liverpool’s tour. Picture: Jono Searle.
Soccer

Liverpool legend wants Roar job

by MARCO MONTEVERDE
4th Jan 2019 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler wants to coach Brisbane Roar.

It's understood representatives of the former England striker - who had playing spells in the A-League with Perth Glory and the now defunct North Queensland Fury - have been in contact with the Roar about the job vacated last Friday by John Aloisi.

Aloisi's former assistant Darren Davies was named interim coach, with the former Welsh under-21 international set to continue in the role in the near future.

Roar managing director David Pourre and football director Pedj Radinovic will fly to Indonesia next week to meet with the club's Jakarta-based owners about finding a replacement for Aloisi, who was Brisbane's longest-serving coach.

Fowler is among hundreds to have expressed interest in the coaching job.

It's not the first time the man Liverpool fans call "God" has applied for an A-League gig.

In 2017 Fowler put his hand up for the Western Sydney Wanderers job that became vacant after Tony Popovic's shock move to Turkey.

Newcastle chief executive Lawrie McKinna also reportedly confirmed that Fowler had been considered for the Jets coaching job that eventually went to current coach Ernie Merrick, who replaced sacked mentor Mark Jones.

When contacted on Wednesday by The Courier-Mail about his interest in the Roar coaching position, 43-year-old Fowler preferred not to comment.

Fowler's only previous senior coaching job was in Thailand at Muangthong United in 2011-12.

Robbie Fowler in A-League action for the North Queensland Fury in 2013. Picture: Liam Driver
Robbie Fowler in A-League action for the North Queensland Fury in 2013. Picture: Liam Driver

 

Last month he revealed his interest in taking charge of English third-tier club Bristol Rovers, currently being led by caretaker coach Graham Coughlan.

"I've thrown in a few (CVs) over the years, still waiting for a call," Fowler told Soccer AM.

"Bristol Rovers has obviously come up - would I be interested? Of course I would. I went over to Thailand and loved being a manager. People in this country (England) think I'm inexperienced but I've done it before.

"I came home, did all my badges, I'm properly qualified, so I think it's just a case of watch this space."

Others linked to the Roar job include former Mariners boss Paul Okon, ex-Newcastle Jets coach Scott Miller, former Adelaide City mentor Damian Mori, NSL great Gary Phillips, former Socceroo Kasey Wehrman, Auckland City's Spanish supremo Ramon Tribulietx, Bentleigh Greens coach John Anastasiadis and Campbelltown City mentor Joe Mullen.

 

Get every match of the 2018/19 Hyundai A-League LIVE. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

a-league brisbane roar liverpool robbie fowler
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    2018 year of controversies as Valley keeps up scandal tally

    premium_icon 2018 year of controversies as Valley keeps up scandal tally

    News The Clarence Valley had a role in the downfall of a deputy PM in one of the most scandal-packed years in memory.

    Most complained about councils outed

    premium_icon Most complained about councils outed

    News A list of most complained about councils has been released.

    Clarence River identified as key area for marine investment

    premium_icon Clarence River identified as key area for marine investment

    News Marine industry to benefit from new infrastructure plan

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Big Bash-ing us into submission

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Big Bash-ing us into submission

    Cricket POTTSY and Moose ask is there too much Big Bash?

    Local Partners