Liverpool’s stunning run meets controversial end

Adam Lallana has scored his first goal in more than two years to rescue a 1-1 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United, preserving the English Premier League leaders' unbeaten start.

Marcus Rashford put the hosts in front in the first half but Liverpool salvaged a point as Lallana tapped in from close range five minutes from full-time on Sunday.

Stream live coverage of the 2019/20 FA Cup with ESPN on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Rival managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, of Manchester United, and Jurgen Klopp, of Liverpool, bark instructions. Picture: Getty

Although Liverpool dropped points for the first time since last season in March, Jurgen Klopp's side still went six points clear after nine games. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says the result was more important than the performance, which he admitted had been below-par as their 17-match winning streak came to an end.

"We could have been better today, we know that," he said.

"Second half we were much better and wanted to go and win the game but if you can't win, don't lose."

United went into the game after their worst start in the top flight for 30 years but produced a far better display as they pushed Liverpool all the way.

Rashford in particular was a threat throughout and the England striker broke the deadlock, though there was controversy about the goal.

Divock Origi, replacing the injured Mohamed Salah in the starting line-up, thought he had been fouled but the play was allowed to go on and Rashford scored, with VAR allowing the goal to stand.

Liverpool thought they had equalised just before halftime as Sadio Mane beat David De Gea, but VAR ruled it out correctly for handball against Mane. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp brought on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with half an hour to go and that gave the midfield some impetus.

Suddenly, Liverpool were a threat and Lallana, also on as a substitute, made no mistake as he turned in Andy Robertson's cross from a couple of yards out with five minutes to go.

Adam Lallana was Liverpool’s hero as he struck a late equaliser. Picture: AP

Oxlade-Chamberlain almost won it for Liverpool in injury time as he flashed a shot just wide but United held out for a point.

"The result is good," Klopp said after failing to win in the league for the first time since a draw with Everton in March.

"It's not what we wanted before the game. But the way it developed I feel we have to be happy. We take the point because for a long time they were 1-0 up.

"We had good moments in the second half but I didn't like the first half, because we gave Manchester United opportunities to do what they wanted."

Referee Martin Atkinson checks on an injured Divock Origi. Picture: Getty

United goalscorer Rashford said he thought the home side might have done enough to win.

"We deserved the three points," he said.

"I don't think they were good enough to get a draw out of the game or a win but this is football.

"It was a big opportunity missed and we just fell short. Hopefully in midweek we can get a win and it will start a run for us."