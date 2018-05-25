Menu
Homes are under threat in Albany WA from bushfires. Picture: Google
News

Wild bushfire approaching homes

25th May 2018 8:07 AM

RESIDENTS in the city of Albany, Western Australia, have been issued an immediate bushfire warning, with the official alert telling people to act now in order to survive.

The advice warns that homes as well as lives are under threat in the city in southwest WA.

The warning has been upgraded from a watch and act alert on Thursday evening and affects residents of the Redmond, Marbelup, McKail, Elleker, Napier and Torbay suburbs.

 

Fires are threatening lives in southwest Western Australia. Picture: Google
"You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes," the Department of Fire and Emergency Services warning said on Friday.

The fire started near the intersection of Redmond-Hay River Rd and Pikes Rd in Redmond, northwest of Albany's city centre.

 

- AAP

