Lives lost on Grafton track honoured

IN MEMORY: Family members gather as three plaques are unveiled at the Clarence River Jockey Club to honour the jockeys who have died in race falls.

THE careers of three riders tragically killed in race-day falls at Grafton have been remembered on plaques unveiled for this year's July Carnival.

The families of the jockeys - Athol Connor (1975), Peter Schumacher (1976) and Daniel Baker (2007) - were at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Thursday for the unveiling of the plaques.

The unveiling brought back sad memories for club chief executive officer Michael Beattie, who was working on the track in the '70s when two of the fatalities occurred.

"It's something that never leaves you,” he said.

"The club thought it was time for a small memento to be made so the sacrifices of those three gentlemen were not forgotten.”

Mr Beattie said people often forgot that race riding was a dangerous occupation.

"There's been plenty of safety developments in the past 20 years, with jockeys wearing safety vests and continuous developments in riding helmets,” he said.

"But if a jockey falls under the hooves of the horses, none of those things will be too much help to him.”