Subscribe Today's Paper
LIVESTREAM: Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v Northern Tide

by DAVID WOOD
11th Aug 2019 10:45 AM
Welcome to the exclusive livestream of the NT's Strike League T20 Hobart Hurricanes versus Northern Tide match.

Watch the action here. Just click on the button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
The Hobart Hurricanes versus Southern Storm game is on at 2.30pm NT time.

Most of the matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception of two Wednesday afternoon fixtures.

Darwin is on Australian Central Standard Time which is half an hour behind Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

All of the games will be available to watch on replay.

cricket sport strike league watch

