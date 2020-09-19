Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Watch Rocky grand finals on this website

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2020 5:14 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2020 6:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Scroll down to see replays from previous games. 

IT IS finals time for Rockhampton Softball and Rockhampton Hockey competitions this weekend.

You can catch the action live on The Morning Bulletin website, with the open men's softball final and the Division 1 men's and women's hockey finals to be livestreamed on Saturday.

SCHEDULE

  1. 12pm Frenchville Bushrangers v Bluebirds Blackhawks
  2. 4.15pm Div 1 women, Park Avenue Brothers v Frenchville Rovers
  3. 6pm Div 1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

 

The first game will be the softball decider between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels at noon.

The Rockhampton Hockey Association's 2020 Cup Division 1 women's final between Park Avenue Brothers and Frenchville Rovers is at 4.15pm.

That will be followed by the Division 1 men's final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers at 6pm.

Check The Morning Bulletin website on Saturday morning for further livestream details.

More Stories

livestreaming rockhampton hockey association rockhampton softball
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man faces court for drunken assault on missing teen’s father

        Premium Content Man faces court for drunken assault on missing teen’s father

        Crime A Brooms Head man has faced court for assaulting the father of missing teenager Lee-Ellen Stace with an umbrella.

        ONE WAY TICKET: Tigers playing for spot in AFLNC decider

        Premium Content ONE WAY TICKET: Tigers playing for spot in AFLNC decider

        AFL Grafton travel to Sawtell Toormina for a chance at a spot in the big dance

        Asphalt work to take place on new Maclean interchange

        Premium Content Asphalt work to take place on new Maclean interchange

        News Changed traffic conditions and local detours will be in place at the Maclean...

        Grafton train station in line for an upgrade

        Premium Content Grafton train station in line for an upgrade

        News Clarence Valley small businesses will be able to take part in the design and...