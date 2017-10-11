Living in the Clarence: Your Valley in pictures

EVERY Monday night The Daily Examiner calls for our readers to submit their favourite photos onto our Facebook page as part of our Cover Image competition.

The most suitable image with the most likes and depicts life in the Clarence Valley is chosen as the cover image on our Facebook page for the following week.

This week we received 41 submissions, with Meg Burgess's photo of last Friday's storm approaching Ilarwill the winner with 49 likes. The photo attracted the attention of our weekend editor and was subsequently used as the front page image of Monday's DEX.

Here's a selection of some of this week's most popular and interesting photos.

If you think you've taken a photo has what it takes to be voted as next week's Cover Image, or would like to see your photo in a full page spread in the paper each Thursday, make sure you submit your photo this coming Monday.

Alternatively, send your photos to newsroom@ dailyexaminer.com.au for our daily Photo of the Day on page 2.