LIVING LEGEND: Livermore to be immortalised in hall of fame

LEGENDARY: Clarence Valley and Australian Hockey player Brent Livermore competing at the 2006 Men's World Cup in Germany against New Zealand, one of his 318 international caps. GRANT TREEBY

HOCKEY: Grafton hockey great Brent Livermore will be immortalised in Australian sporting history, with the announcement that he will be officially recognised as a Legend of NSW Sport.

Livermore will be one of seven NSW athletes to be honoured at the prestigious NSW Champions of Sport Ceremony at The Star Sydney on November 18.

With medals in two Olympic Games, three Commonwealth Games, 10 champions trophies and three World Cups, Livermore is undoubtedly one of Australia's best hockey players of all time.

Between 1997 and 2010, he won 318 international caps, 67 as captain, and scored 29 international goals.

After winning bronze at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, Livermore made history when captaining Australia to its first men's hockey gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics and also added Commonwealth Games gold medals in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Livermore's legacy has been felt in the Clarence Valley for a number of years, with the main playing field in Grafton being named after him as a tribute to his exploits in hockey.

Livermore will be joined by sporting royalty in his induction to legend status with cricketing great Richie Benaud, rugby league star Bradley Clyde, surf lifesaving legend John Holt and international basketball star Lauren Jackson.

The final two inductees include one of the country's best ever footballers, Cheryl Salisbury, and women's cricketing talent Lisa Sthalekar.

Since 1979, 377 sportsmen and women representing 55 sports have been added to the NSW Hall of Champions Roll of Honour.

Sporting icons such as Sir Donald Bradman, Dawn Fraser, Shane Gould and Dally Messenger are included in this prestigious list.

More recent champions include Ian Thorpe, Layne Beachley and Michael O'Loughlin.

The gala ceremony dinner will also celebrate the achievements of NSW athletes, coaches, administrators and organisations across 13 award-winning categories including Athlete of the Year and Athlete of the Year with a Disability.

Livermore has been the head coach of the NSW Institute of Sport men's hockey team since 2015.