Living with river view

LABOUR OF LOVE: Peter and Narelle Cauldwell are selling Bemuda Estate in Great Marlow (pictured below).

FOR THE last 25 years, the Cauldwell's have lived on the banks of the Clarence River in their home, Bemuda Estate in Great Marlow.

But now, with the majority of their four children having moved away, Narelle and Peter have decided to leave the home, at 467 Great Marlow Rd, they spent years building.

"We love the place, there are worse places in the world to live,” Peter said.

"We never thought we'd ever move from here.”

When their two eldest children were 10 and 12, and their youngest were two and three, Peter decided he wanted a change of scenery, something more rural from their life in Grafton.

"So we thought it would be lovely for the children to have a few animals, which we couldn't have while we lived in town,” Narelle said.

"And these properties don't come up very often, close to town with river views.

"We built the larger house because we needed space...and we've just enjoyed our time here.”

They purchased the property, already called Bemuda Estate, in 1992 off Dr Bill Costello, who used the property as his cattle fattening farm.

When they were planning the house, the Cauldwell's wanted every window to have a view.

"(Where we put the house) was very deliberate,” Narelle said.

"We wanted to utilise that view (of the river) and I wanted the kitchen facing the river because we spend a lot of time there.

"Basically when you look out of the bedroom windows you can see the property (or the river).”

Jim Bignell, who Peter described at 'the master of design and architecture' of that time, helped design the Cauldwell's five bedroom home.

"We pretty much gave him ideas, and things we wanted and roughly the design that we wanted, and then it was up to him to put it all into place,” Peter said.

Since the original house was built, the Cauldwell's have added a swimming pool and an entertainment room with views of the property and the river.

Over the years, Narelle and Peter have been adding bits and pieces to the house to make it complete.

"Peter always wanted a chandelier, so that was the very last thing and we waited for the one we wanted,” Narelle said.

"We went to Europe on holiday and went to Italy and we chose that chandelier and had it shipped back to Australia and in two days Peter had it up.

"It's the very crowning piece, and then we felt like the place was complete.”

When the Cauldwell's sell their home, they plan to leave all of their furniture, including their antique pieces, and farming equipment behind.

"Virtually they can walk in, we walk out and we take (a few) select items, which are family items,” Peter said.

With such a long history with the house, they know it will be a sad day when they leave.

"I hope somebody gets as much pleasure out of it that we have, we love it and the kids have loved it,” Narelle said."It's just been a lovely life.”