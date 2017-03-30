Liyou one step closer to dream

READY FOR ACTION: Ben Liyou is hoping to put in a strong performance in the Country Championship final against Western Rams.

RUGBY LEAGUE: With East Coast Dolphins 44-0 demolition of Bidgee Bulls, Ben Liyou is one step closer to an Under 16s Country Championships title and his dream of representing Country NSW.

The Grafton Ghosts junior back rower bagged two tries in his team's win, and they will now face Western Rams in the final this Saturday at Cessnock Sportsground.

Liyou said the semi-final scoreline wasn't an accurate representation of how tough the match was.

"Defensively we were excellent, and we played really well as a team. It was definitely our best performance so far," he said.

"We defended our line so much, but we played so good. It was probably the best game I've played in to be honest."

Despite not being able to train regularly before games, Liyou said the pre-season camps really helped to build combinations within the team.

"We just gel as a team really well, the camps really brought us together," he said.

"They really helped build our cohesion and brought us together as mates, so when we play we do it for each other."

With the final kicking off on Saturday, Liyou said he was confident they could come away winners.

"If we play to our potential, I'm pretty confident we can do it," he said.

"We just can't get complacent at all. It could go either way, they're a pretty good team. I think defence will be a big factor, and we can't make any errors, ball control is key. I definitely think we can take it out, we just need to play to our potential."

After putting in the effort at training earlier this year, Liyou said he is the fittest and strongest he has ever felt, and is eyeing off a spot in the Country NSW U16s side to tour New Zealand later this year.