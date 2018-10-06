Liyou honoured to pull on Titans strip

RUGBY LEAGUE: It will be a strange feeling for Ben Liyou when he lines up opposite NSW Country under-18s today.

A Grafton Ghosts junior, Liyou will pull on the Gold Coast Titans strip for the much-anticipated clash at Ned Byrne Oval, Cudgen.

It will be the second time in a week that Liyou has represented the NRL club after demolishing a Papua New Guinea under-18s side last weekend.

"It's awesome pulling on that jersey, it's what you dream of,” he said. "I was relatively happy with how I played last week but I know I can do a lot better.

"I think I just need to step up to the city level more. It is a lot faster, and the skill level is a lot higher. I just need to be more confident which is growing every time.”

Liyou played in his preferred second-row position, but was switched to the left-edge last week which proved a new experience for the teenage tearaway.

It has been a bit of a learning experience, but he said he is excited to play in the same spot today.

"It is just about what you are more comfortable with, which shoulder you defend with, which arm you use to palm, which step you use,” he said.

"I wouldn't say I have had to re-learn things, but it has proved to be an adjustment.”

Liyou will line-up opposite close mate Ryley Davey, with the Orara Valley Axemen junior earning selection in the Country side.

"It might be a bit weird, I was only in that country side last year,” he said. "It's always good to go up against mates though, there has been a few messages back and forth this week that's for sure.”

Liyou has already been given the word that he will step out for the Titans feeder club Tweed Heads Seagulls in the Mal Meninga Cup under-18s competition next season.